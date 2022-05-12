Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.740 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.Boot Barn also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.41-$6.41 EPS.

NYSE BOOT opened at $85.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.99. Boot Barn has a one year low of $66.58 and a one year high of $134.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.78.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOOT. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,130,351.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Boot Barn by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.