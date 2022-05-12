BP (LON:BP) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 450 ($5.55) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.63) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on BP from GBX 450 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.16) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.62) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.04) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.63) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 515.63 ($6.36).

LON BP opened at GBX 419.90 ($5.18) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £82.00 billion and a PE ratio of 13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 383.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 369.13. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 275.85 ($3.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 430.75 ($5.31).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney bought 77 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 405 ($4.99) per share, with a total value of £311.85 ($384.48). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 95 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 391 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £371.45 ($457.96). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 255 shares of company stock worth $99,206.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

