BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 590 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 590 ($7.27) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BP.B. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 500 ($6.16) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.16) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.63) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($5.86) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 455 ($5.61) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of LON:BP.B opened at GBX 178 ($2.19) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £35.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 175.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 180.91. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 52-week low of GBX 170.63 ($2.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

