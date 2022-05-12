Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €87.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($92.11) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($118.95) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($104.21) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($101.05) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($94.74) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €92.04 ($96.89).

Shares of BNR opened at €68.66 ($72.27) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €72.20 and its 200-day moving average is €76.04. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($45.33) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($59.21).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

