Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Receives GBX 413.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 413.75 ($5.10).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.93) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.30) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 379 ($4.67) to GBX 425 ($5.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.93) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

In related news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 15,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($3.92), for a total value of £48,412.32 ($59,687.24).

Shares of LON BRW traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 513 ($6.32). 9,138,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,591,379. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 427.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 375.04. The stock has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.09. Brewin Dolphin has a one year low of GBX 250.50 ($3.09) and a one year high of GBX 527 ($6.50). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25.

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.