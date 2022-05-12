BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.99

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.99 and last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 45687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $872.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.20.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 266.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Douglas A. Dachille acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $81,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

