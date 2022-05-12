Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.61

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 85986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHG. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bright Health Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.32.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28.

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 77.69%. The business’s revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bright Health Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 33,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the third quarter worth $48,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

