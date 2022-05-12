Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 408,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $25,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $614,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 89,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $903,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

In other news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.61. 597,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,045,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $78.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

