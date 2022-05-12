Broad Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRAC) Shares Down 86.1%

Shares of Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC – Get Rating) dropped 86.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 173,373 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 72,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Broad Capital Acquisition stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 5.70% of Broad Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the general aviation and aerospace industry, and the unmanned aircraft systems and advanced air mobility industries in the United States and internationally.

