Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $134.57

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $134.57 and last traded at $135.02, with a volume of 947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.82.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

