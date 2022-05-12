Brokerages Anticipate Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMOGet Rating) will post $38.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.30 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full year sales of $200.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.00 million to $203.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $238.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Airspan Networks.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.38 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MIMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airspan Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Airspan Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airspan Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Airspan Networks from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIMO. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airspan Networks during the fourth quarter worth $801,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airspan Networks during the third quarter worth $1,089,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Airspan Networks during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Airspan Networks during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MIMO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,944. Airspan Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12.

About Airspan Networks (Get Rating)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc provides 5G end-to-end, 4G, open RAN, and fixed wireless access hardware and software worldwide. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

