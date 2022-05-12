Brokerages Anticipate Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) will report ($1.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the lowest is ($2.09). Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2,600%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

BBBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,270,000 after purchasing an additional 346,912 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 491,854 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after buying an additional 116,194 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BBBY traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $10.24. 158,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,758,307. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $817.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.78.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

