Brokerages Anticipate Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Analysts expect that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Callaway Golf also posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Callaway Golf.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at $571,349,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth $100,564,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 127.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,433,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,653 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 26.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,613,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth $34,655,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELY traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,459,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,656. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.84.

About Callaway Golf (Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.