Brokerages Anticipate Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) to Announce $1.79 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83. Crown Castle International posted earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.21 to $7.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.57 to $7.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.62.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.86. The stock had a trading volume of 57,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,171. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $157.16 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.82 and its 200 day moving average is $183.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 175.00%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $815,548,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,104,698,000 after purchasing an additional 896,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 82.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,233,000 after purchasing an additional 662,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

