Brokerages Anticipate Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to Announce $1.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the lowest is $1.07. Delek US posted earnings per share of ($0.88) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 253.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $4.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.72. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was up 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Delek US from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.46.

Shares of DK traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.52. 1,510,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,929. Delek US has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.91. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 5,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $223,983.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 88,635 shares of company stock worth $3,707,736 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Delek US by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

