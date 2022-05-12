Brokerages Anticipate Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Will Announce Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) will announce $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.42 and the highest is $2.94. Reinsurance Group of America reported earnings per share of $4.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will report full-year earnings of $9.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $10.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $15.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.90 to $15.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Reinsurance Group of America.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 2.52%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.10.

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.81. 16,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,173. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.16. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $129.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

