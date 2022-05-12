Brokerages Anticipate Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.27 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) to post $6.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.36 billion and the lowest is $6.22 billion. Schlumberger posted sales of $5.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year sales of $26.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.83 billion to $26.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $29.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.07 billion to $30.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,164,068.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,591,702 shares of company stock valued at $228,488,030 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 95.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.30. 445,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,031,163. The stock has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schlumberger (SLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.