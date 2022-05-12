Brokerages Anticipate Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) will announce $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.49. Standex International posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $5.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $189.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Standex International from $139.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Standex International by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Standex International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Standex International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Standex International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SXI stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.52. The stock had a trading volume of 532 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,574. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Standex International has a 1-year low of $86.30 and a 1-year high of $121.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Standex International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

