Brokerages Anticipate T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Equities analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) to post $1.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88 billion. T. Rowe Price Group posted sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year sales of $7.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

Shares of TROW stock traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.63. The company had a trading volume of 35,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,236. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.39. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,480 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.