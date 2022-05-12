Brokerages Expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.52 Million

Equities analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) to report $32.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.10 million and the lowest is $31.88 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $27.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $135.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.32 million to $140.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $179.07 million, with estimates ranging from $155.30 million to $200.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS.
Shares of AERI stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.46. 40,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,753. The company has a market cap of $314.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.74. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $19.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 357.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
