Brokerages Expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.24 Billion

Equities analysts expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) to post $35.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.06 billion and the lowest is $34.72 billion. Centene reported sales of $31.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full year sales of $141.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.15 billion to $141.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $142.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $138.14 billion to $144.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,270 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $890,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Centene by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,247. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.54. Centene has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $89.92. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

