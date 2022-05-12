Brokerages Expect Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Cocrystal Pharma also reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cocrystal Pharma.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Monday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:COCP traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,133. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.13. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 242,270 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 300,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 5,155.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 58,818 shares in the last quarter. 15.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

