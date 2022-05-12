Brokerages Expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to Announce $3.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) will announce $3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.27. Landstar System reported earnings per share of $2.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year earnings of $11.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.87 to $12.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $9.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The company’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.12. 6,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $139.12 and a 12-month high of $188.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 238.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 32,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,990 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

