Brokerages Expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) will post $123.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.20 million to $123.77 million. Regional Management posted sales of $99.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year sales of $506.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $504.79 million to $507.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $548.87 million, with estimates ranging from $548.61 million to $549.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.76. Regional Management had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 32.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

RM stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.37. The company had a trading volume of 50,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,417. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $41.65 and a 1 year high of $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 27.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $414.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.81%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $127,628.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RM. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Regional Management by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 482.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management (Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regional Management (RM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.