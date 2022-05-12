Brokerages Expect Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. Viomi Technology posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Viomi Technology.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.37. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIOT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Viomi Technology by 94.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 9,841 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viomi Technology by 106.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 88.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 43.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 75,174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIOT traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $1.32. 67,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,196. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40. Viomi Technology has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

