Brokerages Set Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT at $243.93

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $244.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $4.08 on Friday, reaching $244.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,727,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.27 and its 200 day moving average is $226.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.38%.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.