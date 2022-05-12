Brokerages Set Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) PT at $48.55

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.55.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AYRWF. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ayr Wellness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of AYRWF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 334,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,230. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ayr Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $111.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ayr Wellness will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

