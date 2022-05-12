Brokerages Set CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Target Price at $9.00

Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CuriosityStream by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $1.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $15.94.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $27.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.74 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 52.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that CuriosityStream will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

