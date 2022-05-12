Brokerages Set EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) PT at $132.36

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.36.

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.51. 4,054,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,665,552. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $132.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.78. The stock has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 128,811 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 74.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 55.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 366,282 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after purchasing an additional 130,474 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,952 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $236,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.