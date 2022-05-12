Brokerages Set Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target at $551.33

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $551.33.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $386.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.61. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $301.53 and a 52 week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.83. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.15, for a total transaction of $1,725,142.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,498,247.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $385,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,539,786.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,253 shares of company stock valued at $15,077,691 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

