Brokerages Set Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT at $551.33

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $551.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $386.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $433.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.61. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $301.53 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.83. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,387 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total value of $595,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,807 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.15, for a total value of $1,725,142.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,498,247.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,253 shares of company stock valued at $15,077,691 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

