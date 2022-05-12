Brokerages Set Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) PT at $166.00

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.07.

WIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

WIX stock opened at $58.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.56. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $57.81 and a 1-year high of $309.00.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 16.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,009,000 after buying an additional 359,759 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Wix.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,610,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

