Brokerages Set Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) PT at $166.00

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.07.
WIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
WIX stock opened at $58.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.56. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $57.81 and a 1-year high of $309.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 16.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,009,000 after buying an additional 359,759 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Wix.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,610,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
