Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 20,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 419,921 shares.The stock last traded at $33.94 and had previously closed at $34.30.

BEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.14 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -206.45%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.