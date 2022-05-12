BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $225.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MAA. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.09.

NYSE MAA opened at $177.10 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $154.07 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.34.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 84.30%.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $656,403,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 865.4% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,313,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,890,225,000 after acquiring an additional 807,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,333,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,574,000 after acquiring an additional 546,867 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 991.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 472,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,052,000 after acquiring an additional 429,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

