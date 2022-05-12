Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.92 EPS

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE BLDR opened at $62.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.49. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile (Get Rating)
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
