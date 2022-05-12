Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 41.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Bumble updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ BMBL traded up $4.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,570,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,218. Bumble has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $61.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMBL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bumble from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.59.

In other news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 35,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.37 per share, with a total value of $998,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Bumble by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bumble by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

