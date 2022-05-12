Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Raymond James

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BMBL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bumble from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.12.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.60. Bumble has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $61.05.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 41.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin bought 35,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $998,624.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Bumble by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Bumble by 1,288.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

