Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BVRDF. Barclays upped their price target on Bureau Veritas from €29.50 ($31.05) to €30.00 ($31.58) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bureau Veritas from €26.00 ($27.37) to €25.00 ($26.32) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bureau Veritas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bureau Veritas from €30.00 ($31.58) to €30.80 ($32.42) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Bureau Veritas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.36.

Shares of BVRDF stock opened at $28.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.17. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $34.34.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

