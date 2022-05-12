BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BWX Technologies, Inc. supplies precision manufactured components and services to the commercial nuclear power industry. The company offers technical, management and site services to governments in complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. It operates primarily in Lynchburg, Va., Ohio and Cambridge, Ontario. BWX Technologies, Inc., formerly known as Babcock & Wilcox Company, is headquartered in Lynchburg, Va. “

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWXT has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Shares of BWXT stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.73. 836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,241. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day moving average is $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $65.63.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

In other news, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $1,113,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,093 shares of company stock worth $1,299,788 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 31,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 23,211 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BWX Technologies (BWXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.