Bytom Price Hits $0.0100 on Top Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Bytom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a market cap of $16.57 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000304 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017145 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.46 or 0.00224436 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003260 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000564 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 46% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,753,951,481 coins and its circulating supply is 1,657,146,125 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

