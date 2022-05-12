C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on C3.ai from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush lowered C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on C3.ai from $103.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Shares of AI traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,597,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,598. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.69. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $76.85.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $69.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that C3.ai will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $35,424.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,816 shares of company stock worth $218,278. 52.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AI. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 288.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile (Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.