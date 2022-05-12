Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Caesarstone updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 105,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. Caesarstone has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Caesarstone by 21.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Caesarstone by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 6.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 16.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSTE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesarstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caesarstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

