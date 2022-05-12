California Public Employees Retirement System Has $40.32 Million Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,546 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Entegris worth $40,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 16,147.7% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after buying an additional 11,337,429 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 29.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,245,000 after buying an additional 621,749 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 55.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,697,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,654,000 after buying an additional 604,249 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,622,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,843,000 after buying an additional 356,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 841,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,577,000 after buying an additional 350,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $101.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.13. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.16 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

In other news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 24,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total transaction of $3,335,365.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $298,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Entegris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.