California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 20,065 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,065 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $31,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBHS. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after buying an additional 19,908 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 13,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 15,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

FBHS stock opened at $66.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.16. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.53 and a 52 week high of $109.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.