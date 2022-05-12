California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 81,664 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,565,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,664 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Baker Hughes worth $37,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 102.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,591 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 49.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 175,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 162,049 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 13.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 61,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.46 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $196,544.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,797.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,056,823 shares of company stock worth $2,482,348,921. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

