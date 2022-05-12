Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ELY. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $19.80 on Thursday. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.84.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Callaway Golf by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 48,213 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,677,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Callaway Golf by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 20,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Callaway Golf by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 296,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after buying an additional 49,235 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

