Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 13,400 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) by 113.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,200 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFBK. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 230.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 512,280 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 54.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 192,949 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter valued at $2,529,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter valued at $1,297,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 37.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 46,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Klein purchased 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $55,814.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $12.75 on Thursday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $623.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.53% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

NFBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

