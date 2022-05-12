Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,477,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,073,000 after buying an additional 15,929 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 258.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 181,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 130,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.09.

NYSE:HUN opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $41.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Huntsman declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

