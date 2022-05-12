Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 23,900 Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the third quarter worth about $1,419,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,425,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,124,000 after purchasing an additional 385,629 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

RAD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rite Aid has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE:RAD opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75. Rite Aid Co. has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $23.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Rite Aid Profile (Get Rating)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.