Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Cuts Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTX opened at $64.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.05.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $519.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

MTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CL King dropped their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

